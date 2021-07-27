Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

