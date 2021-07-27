Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
