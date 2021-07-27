Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.46-12.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.351-12.501 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.460-$12.160 EPS.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

