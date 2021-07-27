Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.46-12.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,773. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

