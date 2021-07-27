Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

NYSE:UHS traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.05. 16,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,773. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

