United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

