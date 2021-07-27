uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.54 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Shares of QURE traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,538. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.