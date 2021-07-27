Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

