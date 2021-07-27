Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Unilever by 10.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

