Unifty (NIF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,834.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $90,834.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $22.75 or 0.00060310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,076 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

