Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $39.10 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $9.18 or 0.00023904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 78.1% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $39.10 million and approximately $30.13 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00223977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

