unFederalReserve Achieves Market Cap of $60.30 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, unFederalReserve has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About unFederalReserve

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 377,511,058 coins. The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

