Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $154.65 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $154.65 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.99 or 0.01294529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00344746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002350 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

