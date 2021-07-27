Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.14 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.