UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 275.36, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

