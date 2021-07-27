UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.21

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 12543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

