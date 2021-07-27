UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.84 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UCB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJY opened at $52.59 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.