UBS Group AG Sells 2,821 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 52.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMU opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

