UBS Group AG Sells 136,698 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 92.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Archrock were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AROC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -429.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

