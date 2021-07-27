UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 2,066 USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,492,000 after acquiring an additional 334,074 shares in the last quarter.

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90.

