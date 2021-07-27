U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 155,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,318. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

