Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,020.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $682,912.81 and $8,020.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

