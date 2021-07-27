Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,922,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.84.

Shares of TYL opened at $494.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.