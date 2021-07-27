Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

