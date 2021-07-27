Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.74 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 558,406 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE TGI opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.