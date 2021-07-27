Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

