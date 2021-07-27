Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

