Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 22,235 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

