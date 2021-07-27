Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

