Truist Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $101.45 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.
NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $101.45. 87,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $104.89.
In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
