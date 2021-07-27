Truist Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $101.45 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $101.45. 87,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

