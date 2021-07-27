Truist Securiti Weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

GLPI opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

