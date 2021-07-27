Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of WLL opened at $48.66 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.