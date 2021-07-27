Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

