tru Independence LLC Takes $609,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $51.05.

