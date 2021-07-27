tru Independence LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

