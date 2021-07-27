tru Independence LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 883.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 87,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,283,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SCI opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

