tru Independence LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,460.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

