tru Independence LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 45,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.48.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

