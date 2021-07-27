tru Independence LLC Acquires 296 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

EL opened at $331.28 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $333.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

