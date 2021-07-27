trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $81.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.09 million to $93.39 million. trivago posted sales of $17.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $428.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $448.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in trivago by 1,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.