TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.

NYSE TNET traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. 453,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

