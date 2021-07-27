TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.
NYSE TNET traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. 453,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.