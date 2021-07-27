TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million.
TCBK traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
