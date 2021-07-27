TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TCBK traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

