Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $145.50 million and $10.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

