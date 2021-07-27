Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.91. The company has a market capitalization of £17.30 million and a PE ratio of 24.40. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

