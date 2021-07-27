Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. 6,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 213,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

