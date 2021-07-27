TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.63-3.70 EPS.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,050. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.07.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

