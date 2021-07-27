TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $115.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.07.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. 7,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

