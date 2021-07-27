Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.