Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter.

YANG stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,784. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

