TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE TRTX opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.