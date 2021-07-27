TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

